UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Dies, 2 Get Burns As Fire Breaks Out In Make-shift Huts Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Child dies, 2 get burns as fire breaks out in make-shift huts settlement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A child was burnt to death and two others sustained injuries after fire broke out at a make-shift settlement of huts near metro mall plaza at Bosan road in the city on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Incharge Dr. Kaleemullah said they put out the fire after receiving the information.

A child was found dead while two persons sustained minor burn injuries.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair visited the site, consoled the families and promised full support from the government.

A video showed the site depicting a running black strip and bamboo poles installed after the huts caught fire. Reason of the fire could not be known as the families refused to cooperate with the rescuers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Metro Road SITE Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

2 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

2 minutes ago

DQCB referred seven cases to drug court

2 minutes ago

TEVTA asked to arrange for student exams in corona ..

2 minutes ago

German Directors of Petersburg Dialogue to Skip Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Italy to Extend Use of Pfizer Vaccine to Teens in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.