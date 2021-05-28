Child dies, 2 get burns as fire breaks out in make-shift huts settlement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A child was burnt to death and two others sustained injuries after fire broke out at a make-shift settlement of huts near metro mall plaza at Bosan road in the city on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Incharge Dr. Kaleemullah said they put out the fire after receiving the information.

A child was found dead while two persons sustained minor burn injuries.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair visited the site, consoled the families and promised full support from the government.

A video showed the site depicting a running black strip and bamboo poles installed after the huts caught fire. Reason of the fire could not be known as the families refused to cooperate with the rescuers.