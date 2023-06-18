Child dies, 3 injured in Cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A cylinder explosion at a house in village Bachal Shoro here on Sunday claimed the life of 5 years old Asif and injured 3 other family members including 2 children.

According to the Seri Police Station, 30 years old Ahmed Nawaz, 4 years old Faiz Gul and 3 years old Fatima were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained.