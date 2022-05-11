UrduPoint.com

Child Dies After Drinking Poisonous Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

A child was allegedly died of drinking poisonous milk in a mishap as lizard fell into milk when her mother was boiling milk on stove for him on Wednesday under civil lines police limits

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A child was allegedly died of drinking poisonous milk in a mishap as lizard fell into milk when her mother was boiling milk on stove for him on Wednesday under civil lines police limits.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Nimraan (7) years r/o model town Muzaffargarh demanded for milk to her mother, and her mother gave him a glass of milk after boiling it, unfortunately lizard felt into milk and Muhammad Nimraan become unconscious after drinking milk.

In deteriorated condition Rescuers rushed the spot shifted him to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh, Doctors tried their level best to save his life, but unfortunately he died during stomach wash process in the hospital.

