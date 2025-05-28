Child dies after falling into open sewage drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A 10-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewage drain in the Chungi Dogaij area near Shaheed Garrison on Wednesday, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

Emergency services were alerted after a caller reported that a child had accidentally fallen into a drain estimated to be 40 to 50 feet deep.

Rescue 1122 teams, including divers and ambulances, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

A search and rescue operation was promptly launched by the underwater diving unit. The child was eventually recovered, but was found dead, officials said.

The body was shifted to CMH for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Sahel, aged 10.

Authorities have yet to confirm how the boy came to fall into the drain. Further investigation is underway.