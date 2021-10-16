UrduPoint.com

Child Dies Due To Fall Of Mud-avalanche

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) ::A child died and two other injured when a mud-avalanche fell on them at Utmankhel Tehsil Mano Dheri area on Saturday.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, the rescue team soon reached the incident place and shifted the injured children to nearby hospital.

He said that Abna succumbed to injuries while the situation of the other two was stated stable.

