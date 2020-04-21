UrduPoint.com
Child Dies In Pishin Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:47 PM

Child dies in Pishin road mishap

A ten-year-old boy died when a tractor hit him at Killi Badaizai area of Pishin district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A ten-year-old boy died when a tractor hit him at Killi Badaizai area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Hikmatullah was crossing the road when a speedy tractor hit him to death on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies force have registered a case.

