Child Dies In Pishin Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:47 PM
A ten-year-old boy died when a tractor hit him at Killi Badaizai area of Pishin district on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A ten-year-old boy died when a tractor hit him at Killi Badaizai area of Pishin district on Tuesday.
According to Levies sources, the victim namely Hikmatullah was crossing the road when a speedy tractor hit him to death on the spot.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Levies force have registered a case.