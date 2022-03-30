Child dies in roof collapse incident

A child was killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Bari Shah area in Khanpur village here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A child was killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Bari Shah area in Khanpur village here on Wednesday.

Police said a child named Abdullah (5), son of Ismail died on the spot when the roof of a house collapsed in the vicinity of Ouch police station.

Three other family members also sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.