Child Dies In Roof Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 04:32 PM
A child was killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Bari Shah area in Khanpur village here on Wednesday
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A child was killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Bari Shah area in Khanpur village here on Wednesday.
Police said a child named Abdullah (5), son of Ismail died on the spot when the roof of a house collapsed in the vicinity of Ouch police station.
Three other family members also sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.