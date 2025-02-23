Child Dies In Roof Collapse Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A child died while three others sustained serious injuries after roof of a house caved in near Adda Larr Bahawalpur Road.
According to Rescue officials, the repairing work at roof was underway when suddenly the roof collapsed.
As a result, four children playing in the room were buried under debris. One child named Aqib, son of Muhammad Arshad, died, and three others -- Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Muneeb and Fahad -- were injured.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing them with the first aid.
Recent Stories
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Senior police officers inspect duty points in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy6 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates center of excellence in Agriculture Department6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes need for watering barren lands instead of destroying fertile land6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 11 suspects, seize drugs & weapons6 minutes ago
-
Police martyr's family gets house16 minutes ago
-
IBA University celebrates Jashn-e-Bahar: A colorful event16 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered16 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab transplant programme launched16 minutes ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to 80 families of thalassemia-affected children26 minutes ago
-
New body of PFUJ elected26 minutes ago