Open Menu

Child Dies In Roof Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Child dies in roof collapse incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A child died while three others sustained serious injuries after roof of a house caved in near Adda Larr Bahawalpur Road.

According to Rescue officials, the repairing work at roof was underway when suddenly the roof collapsed.

As a result, four children playing in the room were buried under debris. One child named Aqib, son of Muhammad Arshad, died, and three others -- Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Muneeb and Fahad -- were injured.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing them with the first aid.

Recent Stories

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

56 seconds ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

16 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

31 minutes ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

46 minutes ago
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

46 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

1 hour ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Internatio ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan