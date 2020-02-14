Child dies of dog biting in Multan

A six years old child died of biting by dog at his native area called Sher Shah town here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A six years old child died of biting by dog at his native area called Sher Shah town here Friday.

Hospital sources said the deceased named Sajawal, son of a laborer Sajjad went out to play at nearby ground. Suddenly,a dog appeared from somewhere attacked and injured him critically. Later,he succumbed to injuries.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.