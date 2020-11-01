Child dies of electrocution

SARGODHA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:A 4-year-old child died of electrocution in the limits of Musa Khel police station.

Police said on Sunday that Arshman Khan (4) resident of Sawans village was playing in the courtyard of his house when he touched electric wire of motorpump accidently and he received severe electric shock. He died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.