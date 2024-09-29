Child Dies Of Suffocation In Parked Car In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A four-year-old boy died from suffocation inside a parked car on Sunday in Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.
According to a private news channel, Police said that the children were playing outside the house and meanwhile they drove into the car.
Rescue officials said that the dead child was identified as four-year-old Rauf.
The condition of another child, Hassan, is said to be in critical condition and has been transferred to the hospital, police said.
The father of the children was not present at home, and the mother was inside the house. However, police are getting more details of the incident.
