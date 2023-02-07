Child dies, six injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A child died and six others injured after a coalition between a car and passenger coaster at Baktkhela here on Tuesday, police sources confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred at levy Post Bridge where a coaster bearing registration NO LES-4133 and car IE-4361 crashed,they said.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said the incident occurred due to over speeding.they informed.