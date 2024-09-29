Child Dies, Youth Injured As Car Falls In Ditch
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A ten-year-old child was killed and a youth critically injured when a station-wagon plunged into a ditch in Talash Dheri area of Lower Dir on Sunday.
Local police said the car on the way to Timergara fell into a ditch due to over speed resulting in death of a child and critical wounds to a youth.
The deceased child was identified as Idrees, son of Niaz Ahmad, resident of Bandagai, Talash while the injured youth was 18-year-old Irfanullah.
The child’s body and injured were shifted to THQ Talash from where the injured youth was shifted to Timergara hospital due to his critical condition.
The recovery team of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower later retrieved the wreckage of the car from the ditch
APP/aiq/vak
