HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A child drowned while swimming in Akram Canal while another child was rescued by the local divers here on Thursday.

According to the police, the divers also pulled out the body of deceased child, 12 years old Rahat.

The deceased and the rescued child, identified as 8 years old Zubeda, were shifted to Liaqut University Hospital.

The police said the children lived in New Hyderabad City area.