UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Drowned In River While Bathing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

Child drowned in river while bathing

An adolescent child drowned while bathing in Indus river at Mauza Thul Nangraj on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):An adolescent child drowned while bathing in Indus river at Mauza Thul Nangraj on Monday.

Water rescuers from Rescue 1122 reached the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to his heirs.

District emergency officer Rana Yamin said that the child was identified as Nadir Hussain s/o Ghulam Akbar.

Residents said that people of riverine areas used to bath at the bank of river Indus. The child may have slipped into theriver and died.

Related Topics

Died Bank Bath Thul May Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

DC seals three buildings over violation of SOPs

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.