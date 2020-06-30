Child drowned in river while bathing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An adolescent child drowned while bathing in Indus river at Mauza Thul Nangraj on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):An adolescent child drowned while bathing in Indus river at Mauza Thul Nangraj on Monday.

Water rescuers from Rescue 1122 reached the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to his heirs.

District emergency officer Rana Yamin said that the child was identified as Nadir Hussain s/o Ghulam Akbar.

Residents said that people of riverine areas used to bath at the bank of river Indus. The child may have slipped into theriver and died.