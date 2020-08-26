UrduPoint.com
Child Drowned, Three Rescued In Quetta

Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:07 PM

Child drowned, three rescued in Quetta

A child drowned in the flooded nullah while three other children were rescued as torrential rain played havoc in Hana area inundating several low lying areas, some 20 kilometer from the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A child drowned in the flooded nullah while three other children were rescued as torrential rain played havoc in Hana area inundating several low lying areas, some 20 kilometer from the provincial capital.

As per the Levis Official, four children fell into the flooded nullah passing through their homes situated in the Hana area of Quetta. Of them, one drowned while luckily three others were rescued.

Soon after the incident, Levis team reached the site and initialed rescue operation. The body of child was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities.

