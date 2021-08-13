(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A four years old child drowned to death after falling in an underground water tank in his home in Khursheed Colony area of Kotri, Jamshoro, on Thursday.

According to the police, Arman Ali son of Akbar Bhatti was missing since morning.

After several hours searching in the neighbourhood the family eventually found his body from the tank.

The body was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital but the duty doctor declared the child dead.