Child Drowned To Death In River Swat

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:00 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A child was drowned to death in River Swat after the gushing water swept him near Barikot in Swat district, Rescue 1122 officials said on Thursday.

Sher Rehman son of Muhammad Rehman lost battle of life after jumping from Gabin bridge into river Swat and drowned.

Later, the Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and recovered the body after two days search operation.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial.

