Child Drowned To Death In Uncovered Drainage Channel In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:03 PM

A child drowned to death after falling in an uncovered drainage channel in SITE area here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A child drowned to death after falling in an uncovered drainage channel in SITE area here on Tuesday.

According to the SITE police, 10 years old Shahzeb Gul was pulled out by the Edhi volunteers from the drainage.

He was declared dead when the body was taken to the Liaquat University Hospital.

The bereaved family and residents of the Labour Colony in SITE area held Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the SITE authorities responsible for leaving the drainage line open.

This is the second similar incident in 3 days in Hyderabad.

Earlier a 7 years old child Danish Khan fell in an uncovered manhole in Gulsha-e-Khair Muhammad area and died.

