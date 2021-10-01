Child drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A child fell and drowned in a canal while crossing over the bridge near Pull Dingru on Sargodha road Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, 6-year-old Usman was crossing over the bridge made of wood on Jhang branch canal when he fell in deep waters and drowned.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately and searched for the body after hectic efforts.

The body was handed over to the heirs.