FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A four-year-old child drowned in Gogera branch canal near Jarranwala on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Husnain, resident of Mohallah Eidgah was playing withother children when he slipped into the canal and drowned.

Rescue team reached the spot and started search operation.