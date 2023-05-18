Child drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A toddler drowns in Rajbah canal while he was playing on an embankment near a village in tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to the rescue team, a one-year-old child Qais s/o Munir, resident of Chak No 405-GB was playing on the embankment of the Rajbah when all of sudden he fell in it and drowned.

Rescue team fished out the body and shifted it to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.