Child drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A seven-year-old boy was drowned in a canal near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Bilal of Chak No 421-GB was taking a bathin a canal when he went into deep waters and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over the family.