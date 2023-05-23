- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Child Drowns In Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A seven-year-old boy was drowned in a canal near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Bilal of Chak No 421-GB was taking a bathin a canal when he went into deep waters and drowned.
The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over the family.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today
Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan
Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..
UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed, another injured on road2 minutes ago
-
Food authority discards over 600 litres substandard juices, 15 kg meat3 minutes ago
-
400 kanals state land retrieved13 minutes ago
-
PTI's ex-MPA Arbab Jehandad held for rioting on May 9 in Peshawar23 minutes ago
-
District Hangu; 4 FC officials among six martyred in terrorists attack33 minutes ago
-
CCII Chairman stresses public awareness to prevent offensive content on social media43 minutes ago
-
FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today46 minutes ago
-
Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyum49 minutes ago
-
King of fruit 'Mango' sale pick up pace ahead of scorching heat53 minutes ago
-
Marriyum for drawing distinction between journalists, political parties' spokespersons1 hour ago
-
Kayani declares PTI workers attack as pre-planned1 hour ago
-
Local holiday in Bahawalpur Division on Nawab Sadiq's death anniversary12 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.