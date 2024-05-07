Child Drowns In Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A child drowned while taking a bath in a canal here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, an unidentified 12-year-old child went into
deep water and drowned in the canal near Sambrial to beat the heat.
The Rescue 1122 started the search of his body.
