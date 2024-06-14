Child drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) An 11-year-old child drowned in a canal near tehsil Samundri on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Irfan, son of Sultan, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, was bathing in

a canal near Samundri when he drowned in deep water accidently.

The rescue teams reached the site and fished out the body.