Child Drowns In Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) An 11-year-old child drowned in a canal near tehsil Samundri on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, Irfan, son of Sultan, a resident of Chak No 464-GB, was bathing in
a canal near Samundri when he drowned in deep water accidently.
The rescue teams reached the site and fished out the body.
