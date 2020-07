A child drowned in a canal near Satiana Banglow, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A child drowned in a canal near Satiana Banglow, here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that some boys were bathing in Gogeera branch canal near Chak 34-GB when one of them drowned.

The rescuers reached the site and were searching for the body, till filling of the news report.