KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):A child drowned in a canal in Nawan Shaher area of Kabirwala near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal Khan of Basti Rajwana was playing at the bank of the canal when he slipped and fell in the canal.

Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body after four hours.