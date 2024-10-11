Child Drowns In MR Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A child drowned in MR canal while catching fish here on Friday.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 10-year-old Anas drowned while caching fish in canal near Addu-wal Pindorian village, Daska.
The divers of the Rescue 1122 were busy in searching for his body.
