FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A child lost his life after drowning in Seim nullah near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the victim identified as Abdul Rehman of Ali Town was playingnear the nullah when he fell into it near Darul Sehat on Sargodha Road and drowned.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the family.