Child Drowns In Pond

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Child drowns in pond

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A child drowned while bathing in a pond in Dhadu Basra area here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 10-year-old Rehman was bathingwhen he suddenly drowned.

The Rescue 1122 recovered the body and handed it over to the family.

More Stories From Pakistan

