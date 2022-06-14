- Home
Child Drowns In Pond
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A child drowned while bathing in a pond in Dhadu Basra area here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 10-year-old Rehman was bathingwhen he suddenly drowned.
The Rescue 1122 recovered the body and handed it over to the family.
