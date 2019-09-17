Child drowns in pond

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in a nearby village on Monday.

According to police report, Rehman s/o Bilal of Chak No.361 in Tandlianwala city police limits was playing near his home when he fell into pond and drowned.

Meanwhile, body of a woman was found from Nabah Road in the limits of Civil Lines police. The identification of the body is yet to be ascertained.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.