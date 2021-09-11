UrduPoint.com

Child Drowns In River Indus At DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

An ill-fated 10-year-old- child, who was grazing with his father, drowned in River Indus near Kacha area, the official of Rescue1122 said on Saturday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :An ill-fated 10-year-old- child, who was grazing with his father, drowned in River Indus near Kacha area, the official of Rescue1122 said on Saturday.

According to details a child accidentally fell into River Indus and drowned when he was swept away by the gushing water waves.

Soon after receiving the information of the incident, the divers of Rescue1122 and area people rushed to spot and started rescue activities. However, the body of a child has not yet been recovered, the sources said.

The child's father name was Khizar, a resident of Thoya Sial district Dera Ismail Khan .

Related Topics

Water Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

2 minutes ago
 FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health ..

DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

2 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

9 minutes ago
 Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film f ..

Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film fest

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.