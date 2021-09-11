Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

An ill-fated 10-year-old- child, who was grazing with his father, drowned in River Indus near Kacha area, the official of Rescue1122 said on Saturday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :An ill-fated 10-year-old- child, who was grazing with his father, drowned in River Indus near Kacha area, the official of Rescue1122 said on Saturday.

According to details a child accidentally fell into River Indus and drowned when he was swept away by the gushing water waves.

Soon after receiving the information of the incident, the divers of Rescue1122 and area people rushed to spot and started rescue activities. However, the body of a child has not yet been recovered, the sources said.

The child's father name was Khizar, a resident of Thoya Sial district Dera Ismail Khan .