Child drowns in sewer in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A minor boy drowned in a sewer here in Sillanwali police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said three-year-old Muhammad Zaid s/o Muhammad Ansari, r/o Sardar town was playing outside his house when he slipped and fell into open sewer. He died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.