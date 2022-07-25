Child drowns in water accumulated due to heavy rain in Hayatabad Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A child on Monday drown in a temporary pond established at Phase III square of Hayatabad Township after heavy downpour that lasted the city on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the deceased boy has been identified as Muhammad who was playing in the pond and drown while entering into deep water.

The Rescue diver searched and recovered the boy' body in around 30 minutes.

The dead body was later handed over to family members for burial.