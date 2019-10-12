Child drowns in water channel in Multan

A three-year-old child drowned in water channel near Bahawalpur by-pass Muzaffargarh road here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : A three-year-old child drowned in water channel near Bahawalpur by-pass Muzaffargarh road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Zainul Abideen s/o Umer Draz was playing near the water channel when he fell into it and drowned.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the body.