Child Drowns In Water Pool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Child drowns in water pool

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A one and half years old child drowned in water pool outside her home when she was playing around it, rescuers said.

Arooba, daughter of Talib, suddenly moved to outside water pool when she was playing courtyard of her home. She slipped into the pool and drowned at last.

The mother started searching her when she couldn't find her around for long time. She checked the pool after got suspicious in reference to presence of water pool outside of the home. Her suspicion proved right as she spotted the baby deep inside of the pool. Her condition was serious when she was shifted to BHU Mahmood Kot. However, she breathed her last there.

More Stories From Pakistan

