Child electrocuted

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A child was electrocuted while two others survived the electric shock in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Sajjad Ali's three children were playing on the roof of their house situated in Chak 15-1/A-L when they received electric shock from a live wire.

As a result, 5-year-old Noman died on the spot while two others were shifted to hospital.

The dead body of Noman has been handed over to heirs after completing necessary formalities.