SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A six years old child was electrocuted to death in the area of Lal Wali Lokrri which falls in the the jurisdiction of Bhaira police near here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Saif was playing with his friends when he accidentally touched a wire dangling from an electric poll in the street. The child received severe electric shock and died on the spot .