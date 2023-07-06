Child electrocuted after touching live wire at rooftop

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :One child was electrocuted and his brother received burns after they touched a live electricity wire passing over their house rooftop, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, two minors -- Saif and his brother -- were playing at their house rooftop in suburban village Bama Bala when they accidentally touched live electricity cable passing over their house.

Both received severe electric shock, Saif died on-the-spot while the other was rushed to an area house in critical condition.

The family of the ill-fated children said the incident occurred due to negligence of LESCO, as the live cables were passing over the rooftop within the range of kids. They demanded shifting of live cables away from the rooftops and action against the negligent staff.