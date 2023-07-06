Open Menu

Child Electrocuted After Touching Live Wire At Rooftop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Child electrocuted after touching live wire at rooftop

RENALA KHURD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :One child was electrocuted and his brother received burns after they touched a live electricity wire passing over their house rooftop, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, two minors -- Saif and his brother -- were playing at their house rooftop in suburban village Bama Bala when they accidentally touched live electricity cable passing over their house.

Both received severe electric shock, Saif died on-the-spot while the other was rushed to an area house in critical condition.

The family of the ill-fated children said the incident occurred due to negligence of LESCO, as the live cables were passing over the rooftop within the range of kids. They demanded shifting of live cables away from the rooftops and action against the negligent staff.

Related Topics

Electricity Died Bama Family From LESCO

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

47 seconds ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

23 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

30 minutes ago
 Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

48 seconds ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

50 seconds ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

40 minutes ago
Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

40 minutes ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

1 hour ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan