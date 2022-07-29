Child Electrocuted, Man Killed At Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 07:08 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A child was electrocuted and another swept away by flooding water in different areas of the district, said a police spokesman on Friday.
According to details, three year old Wajid Ali was playing inside his home when he touched a wire and received an electric shock.
He was rushed to Kalu Khan Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
In another incident, a child identified as Arman Ali was swept away and drowned in rainwater fed stream in village Dagai. Efforts were underway to recover his body.
Meanwhile, a man Wajid Khan was killed in Baja area. Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.