Child electrocuted, man killed at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A child was electrocuted and another swept away by flooding water in different areas of the district, said a police spokesman on Friday.

According to details, three year old Wajid Ali was playing inside his home when he touched a wire and received an electric shock.

He was rushed to Kalu Khan Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, a child identified as Arman Ali was swept away and drowned in rainwater fed stream in village Dagai. Efforts were underway to recover his body.

Meanwhile, a man Wajid Khan was killed in Baja area. Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.