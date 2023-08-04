Open Menu

Child Electrocuted To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Child electrocuted to death

A four years old child was electrocuted to death in village Shahmeer Shoro in Qasimabad town here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A four years old child was electrocuted to death in village Shahmeer Shoro in Qasimabad town here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased child Saeed mistakenly laid his hands on a broken electric cable which had fallen on the ground.

The child was taken to a nearby private health facility where the doctor declared him dead.

The police said the family did not report the matter to the police for lodging any complaint.

Related Topics

Dead Police Doctor Qasimabad Family

Recent Stories

PTI chief using delaying tactics to evade punishme ..

PTI chief using delaying tactics to evade punishment: Atta

6 minutes ago
 US Nuclear Submarine Visits Australia to Boost AUK ..

US Nuclear Submarine Visits Australia to Boost AUKUS Security Team-Up Plan - Nav ..

6 minutes ago
 Ocean Surface Hits Record High Temperatures Due to ..

Ocean Surface Hits Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Change - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Fails to Handle Luggag ..

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Fails to Handle Luggage Unloading Causing Delays - R ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's minority wing holds protest against Ind ..

Pakistan's minority wing holds protest against India's atrocities on minorities

8 minutes ago
 Aug 5 illegal action exposes India's deep-rooted c ..

Aug 5 illegal action exposes India's deep-rooted conspiracies to deprive Kashmir ..

8 minutes ago
India cannot suppress Kashmiris with brutality, ho ..

India cannot suppress Kashmiris with brutality, hooliganism: Governor Balochista ..

8 minutes ago
 Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Com ..

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Compelling Evidence of Border Vio ..

11 minutes ago
 ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in ..

ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in Niger Despite Coup

11 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertai ..

The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertaining hearing of Aug 3

12 minutes ago
 Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses ..

Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses PIA privatisation to avert Rs ..

12 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian I ..

Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian Island of Lampedusa - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan