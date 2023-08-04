Child electrocuted to death

A four years old child was electrocuted to death in village Shahmeer Shoro in Qasimabad town here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A four years old child was electrocuted to death in village Shahmeer Shoro in Qasimabad town here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased child Saeed mistakenly laid his hands on a broken electric cable which had fallen on the ground.

The child was taken to a nearby private health facility where the doctor declared him dead.

The police said the family did not report the matter to the police for lodging any complaint.