Child Emergency Facility To Be Provided Soon In District Hospitals: Imran Nazir
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, while addressing a meeting on Punjab Health Initiatives, said that the public health projects initiated by the Chief Minister are rapidly moving towards completion.
Child emergency facilities will soon be started in district hospitals, which will reduce child mortality by 50 percent.
The provincial health minister said that the work of revamping 2500 basic health centers and more than 300 rural health centers is underway, adding that modern furniture, other bio, non-bio medical equipment are being purchased.
The meeting also reviewed the performance of under-performing district CEOs Health, MS and hospital data.
The minister said that under the Clinic on Wheels project, 5 million people have benefited from medical facilities in 37 districts so far.
Similarly, more than 800,000 people have benefited from free medicines, tests and other treatment under the field hospital project so far, he informed.
