Child falls to death in water tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A three-year-old child was killed after falling into a water tank in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in Bakarabad area of Jamrud where a three-year-old child, named Hayan, son of Amir fell into a water tank during play.

The area people retrieved the child from the water tank and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jamrud. Doctors at the hospital did their best to save the child however, the child breathed his last at the hospital.

