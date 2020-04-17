UrduPoint.com
Child Falls To Death In Water Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A five-year-old child lost his life after falling into the water tank of his house in Akakhel area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Friday.

Local police said, a son of Azeem Khan named Israfeel had gone missing since morning and after an hour's search, his body was found floating in a water tank.

The child's body was retrieved from the water tank and later laid to rest at ancestral graveyard.

