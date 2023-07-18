Open Menu

Child Friendly Space Inaugurated At Model Children Home

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 08:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Director Social Welfare Muzammil Yar has inaugurated Child Friendly Space in Model Children Home on Tuesday and said that this facility would provide entertainments to the home inmates.

He said that Model Children Home was providing residential facilities to claimless and orphan children.

These children were also facilitated with quality education as well as co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

He said that Child Friendly Space was designated in the Children Home where indoor games, arts and painting activities would be arranged for the children in addition to providing them entertaining facilities.

Home In-charge Muhammad Tanveer Tariq and others were also present on the occasion.

