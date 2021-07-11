UrduPoint.com
Child Gets Burn Injuries As Gas Cylinder Burst

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Child gets burn injuries as gas cylinder burst

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A minor kid sustained burn injuries as gas cylinder burst into a house at Chungi No 22 here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, fire broke out into a house as gas cylinder burst suddenly and a minor kid sustained burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

The injured kid was also shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

More Stories From Pakistan

