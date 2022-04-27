UrduPoint.com

Child Gets Burns While Playing With Match Box

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Child gets burns while playing with match box

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A four-year old child received burn injuries while playing with a match box at Bait Qaim Shah village of Shah Jamal town, district Muzaffargarh.

Muhammad Sohail son of Husnain Shah was playing with a match box when suddenly his clothes caught fire and caused injuries to his legs and belly on Tuesday night.

Family immediately extinguished fire and took the child to Rural Health Center (RHC) Shah Jamal where he was admitted and receiving treatment.

RHC Medical officer Dr Safdar said that the child had suffered 35 per cent burns but was now out of danger.

