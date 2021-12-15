UrduPoint.com

Child Health Mela Held At Children Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:36 PM

Child health mela held at Children Hospital

The child health mela was held at Children Hospital here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The child health mela was held at Children Hospital here Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar inaugurated the event while Dean Prof Dr Hina Ayesha was also present.

An awareness seminar about diabetics in children was also held on the occasion.

The parents were sensitized about precautionary measures and daily food for safety from diabetic disease. The speakers told the parents to especially focus on the health and food of the children suffering from diabetic.

The awareness was also provided about liver and intestine diseases and given necessarytips to save the children from these diseases.

They also highlighted the importance of clean drinking water.

