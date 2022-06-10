UrduPoint.com

Child Health Projects Get Rs 1.1 Billion In PSDP 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The government has allocated the funds of Rs 1.1 billion for the projects related to the health of children in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated the funds of Rs 1.1 billion for the projects related to the health of children in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

The project for extension of Intensive Care Department of Mother and Child Health Center and Children Hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad will be carried out with an amount of Rs 250 million has been earmarked.

For the establishment of Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Gohra Shahan, Humak in Islamabad, Rs182.

868 million have been allocated.

An amount of Rs 170.318 million has been given for the strengthening of Mother and Child Health Services at Bhara Kahu, Islamabad.

For the pilot project aimed at inclusive education for the children with disability at public and private schools in Islamabad, around Rs 10 million have been earmarked.

In Peshawar, Rs 500 million have been allocated for Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital.

